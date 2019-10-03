If a sneakerhead was forced to only wear one silhouette for the rest of their life, the Air Jordan 1 High OG would probably have to be at the top of the list. The shoe is an absolute classic and has seen a whole slew of colorways throughout its 35-year lifespan. With all of these colorways on the market, it's no surprise that the shoe has reached legendary status over the last few decades. As we head into 2020, Jordan Brand has plans for even more Air Jordan 1 colorways, including this "Black Satin" model we reported on earlier this week.

Thanks to @hanzuying, we now have some on-foot images of the aforementioned "Black Satin" colorway which looks pretty fresh if you ask us. The shoe has black overlays and some blackish-grey panels. From there, you can see that there are red laces and a red wings logo near the cuff. These elements come together to form a pretty good-looking shoe that will certainly be a hit upon its release.

For now, these are slated to drop in January of 2020 so stay tuned for release details as we will be sure to bring you all the latest information.