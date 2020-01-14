January is typically a slow month for sneakers but Jordan Brand hasn't gotten the memo, apparently. There have been quite a few releases slated for this month and Jumpman is making sure they start the year with a bang. Of course, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to be a priority for the brand as it is easily one of the most iconic shoes of all-time. Every single year, the brand drops numerous new colorways and 2020 is going to be no different.

One of the first AJ1 colorways of the year will be this "Black Satin" offering which can be spotted below. The shoe isn't extravagant in terms of colors although it's certainly great if you're looking for something a little more lowkey. This sneaker is covered in a black satin base while black leather overlays grace the upper. Red is placed on the laces as well as the Nike Air logo on the front. Overall, it's an interesting new colorway that helps give the silhouette some momentum as we enter the new year.

According to Sole Collector, these are dropping on Saturday, January 18th for $170 USD.

Image via Nike

