When it comes to iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG Colorways, the "Bred" or "Banned" model should absolutely be on your list. If you don't know, the shoe has black overlays with black side panels all while red appears on the toe box, back heel, and the Nike swoosh. Over the years, Jordan Brand has cashed in on the success of this model with a plethora of other black and red Jordan 1's that have all become iconic in their own right.

It is rumored that another black and red model will be coming out in January 2020 except this time it will be with a twist. The House of Heat rendering found below via Sneaker Bar Detroit shows off a vibrant model that will certainly be a hit. The shoe has black side panels and toe box, with red overlays and back heel. The midsole is black as well while the outsole is red. The most unique part of the shoe though is the silver Nike swoosh which creates a pretty interesting contrast.

This shoe is simply a rumor so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via House of Heat