This website has had a lot of coverage of the Air Jordan 1 over the years and it's easy to see why. The shoe remains one of the most relevant silhouettes in the sneaker game, and somehow, fans are still obsessed with it, 35 years later. Every year, Jordan Brand comes through and blesses sneakerheads with some brand new offerings that always seek to change the game for the better. Typically, these colorways sell out instantly and become a reseller gold mine. When it comes to the Air Jordan 1 "Black Gold," that trend is certainly going to remain true.

There have been plenty of teasers for this colorway although thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @yankeekicks, we now have some on-foot images that will certainly get you excited for what's to come. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a mostly black patent leather upper, while gold appears on the cuff, as well as the Nike swoosh. This is an incredibly clean look that harkens back to an infamous sample from the 1980s.

For now, this pair is slated to drop during the Holiday season, with some expecting it to drop closer to November. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.