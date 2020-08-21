Air Jordan 1 colorways have been plentiful over the last few years and for good reason. It is easily one of the most popular shoes of all-time as it was the first signature sneaker ever worn by Michael Jordan. After 35 years, the silhouette remains one of the best of all-time as it is incredibly versatile and can be worn with pretty well anything. With the Fall season approaching, Jumpman is looking to bring even more AJ1 to the forefront and late last night, the brand revealed the official images to the highly-teased "Bio Hack" colorway.

What you will immediately notice about this model is the fact that it contains so many colors. The back heel is brown, while the side panels are black and the Nike swoosh is silver. From there, we have a light blue toe box, dark blue overlays, a pink cuff, a yellow tongue, and green midsole. All of these colors come together to form a unique offering that will certainly excite fans.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, they will be dropping as of Friday, September 4th for $170 USD.

Image via Nike

