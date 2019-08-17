Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has remained untouched as one of the best sneaker silhouettes ever made. There is no denying just how easy the shoe is to wear with pretty much any outfit and over the years, fans have continuously gobbled up any colorway they can. It's such a dynamic and versatile shoe that you can't really deny it's greatness in any shape or form. New colorways are continuously being developed and there are already some rumors as to which models will be dropping in 2020.

According to Sneakerfiles and zsneakerheadz, one of the models to drop in 2020 is being called "Baroque Brown." Based on the photoshop rendering below, you can see that the sneaker has brown overlays on top of a black base, while the Nike swoosh is a yellowish-brown color. Overall, it's a pretty interesting model that is set to drop in July of next year.

None of this information is confirmed but Jordan Brand so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you over the next little while. Is this must-cop colorway or could you do without this one? Let us know in the comments below.