If you are a fan of sneakers, then you have probably owned a pair of Air Jordan 1s at one point in your life. This is one of the greatest shoes ever made, and sneakerheads are always excited to get their hands on a fresh colorway. Luckily, Jordan Brand provides roughly a dozen new colorways of the High OG every single year, and they have also come through with quite a few dope models for all of the ladies out there.

The latest women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 High OG just so happens to be this "Atmosphere" colorway, which can be found below. The shoe has a bubblegum pink toe box and back heel, which is a reference to Michael Jordan's love of bubblegum. From there, we have a white base and some black overlays which help give that classic Jordan 1 look and feel. Overall, it is the perfect women's colorway and we're sure plenty of fans out there will be looking to get their hands on a pair.

This sneaker will be released on Wednesday, December 22nd for a price of $170 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

