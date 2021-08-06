Every single Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway that gets released seems to sell out pretty quickly. There is a very good reason for this as the Jordan 1 is one of those shoes that go with pretty well anything. Regardless of the time of year or your outfit, there is absolutely a way to style your Jordan 1s in order to make your fit that much crisper. Jordan Brand is constantly dropping new Air Jordan 1 High OG models, and fans cannot get enough of them. The ones that have a story behind them are that much more special, and the latest Jordan 1 to be shown off carries forth that storytelling legacy.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Atmosphere" is a women's exclusive shoe that pays homage to Michael Jordan's fixation with bubblegum. In some new images below shown off by @teddyssole, you can see that the shoe fits the bubblegum aesthetic quite nicely as we have pink leather on the toe box and back heel, all while black overlays sit on top of the white side panels. Everything comes together nicely here and it makes for the perfect addition to any collection.

As of right now, this shoe is expected to drop on December 22nd of this year although the release is subject to change. Having said that, stay tune to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.