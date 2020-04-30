If you are a fan of Michael Jordan, then you know exactly where he went to college. Jordan was a legendary player for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels as he won the team a National Championship back in 1982. Over the years, Jordan Brand has paid homage to the Tar Heels with numerous powder blue Air Jordan colorways. Perhaps one of the most infamous "UNC" colorways is the powder blue and white Air Jordan 1 which has seen a few retros over the years.

Now, it appears as though an "Alternate UNC" model is coming to the masses in the early stages of 2021. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at what these kicks will look like, in the form of a photoshop rendering. As you can see, the overlays and outsole are powder blue while the side panels and toe box are white. From there, we have black laces and a black Nike swoosh which is a feature we didn't see on the original UNC model.

Stay tuned for updates on these kicks as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Also, let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these when they drop.