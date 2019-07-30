After the Air Jordan 4 "Mushroom" for women was unveiled, sneakerheads were kind of intrigued by the tan leather pair. The shoe lives up to its name in terms of aesthetic and when an Air Jordan 1 was rumored to be released alongside it, fans got even more excited. Well, it seems as though the Air Jordan 1 "Mushroom" is coming sooner than expected as official images were revealed today.

Just like the Air Jordan 4 version, the upper is constructed with tan leather which placed on the overlays. From there, the toe box, tongue, and Nike swoosh are all black. The side panels are a lighter shade of tan and create an interesting contrast throughout the upper of the sneaker.

Unfortunately for all of the guys out there, this is a women's exclusive colorway so you're going to have to skip out on these if you have big feet. According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on Thursday, August 1st for a price that has yet to be determined.

Will you be copping?

Image via Nike

