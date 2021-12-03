Throughout the past few decades, the Air Jordan 1 has received a ton of amazing colorways. In more recent years, Jumpman has looked to experiment with the silhouette as fans have started to grow accustomed to the usual color blocking. With 2021 coming to a close, Jordan Brand is looking to make the most of the time left in the year, and the Jordan 1 is, of course, a part of those plans.

One of the more unique colorways you will find is this "Handcrafted" model which can be found below. The shoe has a cool DIY aesthetic to it, hence the nomenclature. From there, we have white, brown, purple, green, pink, and even grey all throughout the sneaker. These elements come together nicely, and this should prove to be an offering that fans are down to experiment with.

It has been reported that these will be coming out on Saturday, December 18th of this year for a price of $170 USD. Let us know whether or not you will be copping a pair, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

