Jumpman have been pretty consistent over the years when it comes to innovation. This past year, the brand has been trying to do something new with the Air Jordan 1 High OG's midsole. Instead of using a regular unit, they have injected certain models with Zoom Air. The full name of the silhouette is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air R2T. There have been a couple of colorways of this model so far and as you can imagine, Jordan Brand has plans for even more dope offerings.

The latest to be revealed is this "Rage Green" model which was posted by @zsneakerheadz. As you can see, the shoe has green textures on the toe box and side panels while the overlays are black leather. The finishing touch is placed onto the Nike swoosh which is iridescent silver.

Overall, it's a colorway that elicits a pretty strong reaction. You either love it or you hate it. Based on the post above, it seems like these will be dropping later this year for $175 USD. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Let us know in the comments below, what you think.

Image via zsneakerheadz