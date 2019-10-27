While the sneaker industry is quite huge, there seems to be a gap in the market when it comes to shoes for people with disabilities. Sometimes, tying your shoes is something we take for granted but not everyone can do it. For 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 has been a shoe that requires the consumer to lace all the way up the shoe. As we approach 2020, Jordan Brand has had an epiphany when it comes to accessibility and has come through with the all-new Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase.

The shoe has a strap that goes all the way around the ankle while a velcro strap is placed on the midfoot. There is also a zipper on the side for added accessibility. The first colorway of the shoe will be quite familiar to sneakerheads as it will be a mix of the "Bred" and "Black Toe" models. Jumpman has come through with the official images and so far, it's looking pretty great.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Friday, November 1st for $140 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike