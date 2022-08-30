One of the best Jumpman models in the entire world is the Air Jordan 1. It is a shoe that has gotten a ton of variations over the years, and with each new update, Jordan Brand ups the ante. This is especially true with the women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 High Elevate, which turns the iconic silhouette into a platform shoe. It is a very unique concept and it has already led to some new and unique colorways that fans will enjoy.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this simple black and white model down below. The shoe has a white base to it and it is all made of leather. From there, the black overlays help give the shoe a panda-like look that the Air Jordan 1 has been known to provide from time to time.

As of right now, this sneaker does not have a release date. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, give us your opinions on this brand-new Air Jordan 1 model, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

