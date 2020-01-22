Twenty-twenty marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 and it seems as though Jumpman has plenty of dope new Jordan 1s in store to celebrate. For years now, fans have been clamoring for a Jordan 1 that has the exact same cut as the original model from 1985. The OG 1985 version is just a bit boxier at the top and is exactly what Michael Jordan played in back in the day. This year, Jordan Brand is giving fans exactly what they have been asking for.

One of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 colorways that have been announced is being nicknamed "Varsity Red." As you can see from the images below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has a black toe box and side panels, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are red. Overall, it's a dope colorway that features the Chicago Bulls aesthetic we have become so accustomed to.

According to the post below, the release date for these has been unveiled. For now, the drop is set for February 8th with a price of $200 USD attached. In addition, these will be limited to 23,000 pairs so if you want them, you'll have to get crafty. In the meantime, stay tuned for updates on this release as we will be sure to bring them to you.