Next month, NBA stars will be traveling to Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star game. Chicago is the home of the Bulls which, of course, is where Michael Jordan spent the bulk of his career. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jordan Brand would want to celebrate this occasion accordingly. Yesterday, Jordan Brand revealed a wide range of shoes that will be coming out in time for the All-Star break and so far, they all look pretty amazing.

One of the shoes that have piqued people's interest is the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Varsity Red." This sneaker features the OG Air Jordan 1 silhouette with a familiar Chicago-inspired colorway. The toe box and side panels are black while the overlays and Nike swoosh are red. Overall, it's a gorgeous shoe that will certainly appeal to longtime fans of the brand. Recently, official images of the shoe were revealed. These photos give you a better sense of the aesthetics and the minute details that went into making it.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop on February 8th of 2020. Stay tuned for release updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike