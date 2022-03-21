One of the best sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. In recent years, this shoe has received an update in the form of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 which is supposed to be a replica of what this shoe looked like when it was first released 37 years ago. Over the years, this version of the shoe has received quite a few colorways, and now, it is set to get the "Georgetown" treatment.

In the images down below, you can find the official look of the shoe, and as you can tell, it looks pretty amazing. The shoe is set to have a white leather base, all while the overlays are that iconic Georgetown navy blue. This is a sneaker meant to pay homage to Patrick Ewing, and clearly, Jordan Brand hit their marks here.

If you are interested in copping these, it would appear as though they will be dropping on Saturday, April 2nd, for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

