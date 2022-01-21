Michael Jordan's first shoe was the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and while the cut of the silhouette has changed over the years, Nike has been going back in its library to give fans the true 1985 experience. The Air Jordan 1 High '85 has received quite a few colorways thus far, and now, it is set to receive another that will actually pay homage to Jordan's rival, Patrick Ewing.

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Georgetown" was officially unveiled recently, and as you can see from the images below, it does a perfect job of recreating the iconic colors of the school. From the summit white base to the navy blue overlays, and even the aged tongue, this is a sneaker that brings the retro vibes into 2022. Overall, these will be a great addition to any collection, and we hope to see some more images, in the near future.

As it stands, this shoe is expected to drop in April of this year for a price of $200 USD, however, an official release date has not yet been finalized. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

