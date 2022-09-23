Michael Jordan's very first signature sneaker was the Air Jordan 1, and at the time it was an immediate hit. Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has evolved into what we have today. Few realize, however, that the original cut of the Air Jordan 1 was different from what we have now. For nostalgia's sake, this has allowed Jordan Brand to swoop in with the Air Jordan 1 High '85 which contains everything we love about the original model from almost 40 years ago.

As you can see in the images down below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 will be dropping in a simple yet original "Black and White" colorway. This model is extremely basic as you get a white base with some black overlays. These elements always work well together, and there is no doubt that longtime sneakerheads are going to love these.

At the time of writing this, there is no official release date for this shoe, however, it is expected to be released in February of next year. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will always be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below.



