If you know anything about the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you would know that the version we buy now, isn't the same version from 1985. The major difference is that the cut near the cuff is a little bit revamped. The silhouette is just a bit different and has been updated for modern streetwear. Over the past few years, OG Jordan heads have been asking for a true to form 1985 OG version and in 2020, Jordan Brand is about to deliver.

There have been various teasers concerning the first Hi '85 colorway and now, it appears as though another one is on the way. In this photoshop mockup from @zsneakerheadz, we see a red and black sneaker with a color blocking we haven't seen before. The toe box and side panels are black while the overlays and Nike swoosh are red. Overall, it's a pretty cool model that is consistent with the Chicago Bulls aesthetic from 35 years ago. If you're an OG in the sneaker game, these will certainly be one of the best sneakers of 2020.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop within the early stages of 2020 although there is no exact release date. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.