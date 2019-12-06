In 2020, the Air Jordan 1 High OG will officially be 35 years old which is a huge milestone for any sort of shoe. 35 years later and the silhouette is still one of the most iconic shoes ever and remains relevant to this day. Over the years, the cut and shape of the Air Jordan 1 have changed a little bit which has led some sneakerheads to demand a return to 1985.

For the past few months now, there have been rumors of a 1985 retro but details have been few and far between. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Air Jordan 1 Hi 85 would actually drop alongside Michael Jordan's first-ever Nike shoe, the Air Ship. Previous teasers unveiled the colorways of these shoes which, of course, are white and red. According to @zsneakerheadz, it seems as though some of the release details are becoming more available.

In the post above, it states that this pack is being called "New Beginnings" and will most likely drop in February of 2020 for $350 USD. This price is a fairly good deal when you consider how you end up with two iconic shoes that will forever be linked to the greatest basketball player of all-time.

The release information above is subject to change so be sure to stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest info.