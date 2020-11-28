During the NBA All-Star weekend this year, Jordan Brand came out with the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 in two distinct colorways. For those who don't know, the Hi '85 is the true OG variation of the High-Top Air Jordan 1, as it features the same ankle cut Michael Jordan wore back in 1985. Jumpman brought back this subtle look as a way to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the silhouette, and as one might imagine, fans were excited to get their hands on some pairs. Since then, sneakerheads have been wondering which colorways would be next, and it seems like something is coming sooner rather than later.

That something is the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 in the "Neutral Grey" colorway. This is one of the vintage models of the Jordan 1 and it features a white leather upper with some grey on the Nike swoosh and on the cuff. In the Instagram post below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see exactly what the new offering will look like. Based on the comments, it seems like fans are already saving their money in anticipation of what should be a hyped, yet limited release.

These are expected to drop early next year although a release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.