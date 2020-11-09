Fans of the Air Jordan 1 have been treated to some pretty incredible colorways over the years. Of course, the shoe's legacy began all the way back in 1985 as Michael Jordan made his way into the NBA, for the very first time. His signature line with Nike wasn't expected to be as big as it was, but now, the brand has made Michael Jordan a billionaire, while bringing an infinite amount of profits to the Beaverton brand. Thirty-five years later, the Jordan 1 remains a fan-favorite, and last year, Jordan Brand came through with a tribute to the OG version of the shoe, called the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85.

Sneakerheads have been hoping for more OG Hi '85 colorways and now, it seems like a new one is on the way. In the post below courtesy of Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, you can see the infamous "Neutral Grey" colorway in all of its glory. The sneaker has a white leather upper all while grey is placed on the Nike swoosh as well as the cuff. This is a beloved model of the Jordan 1 and it only makes sense that the brand would seek to bring it back.

For now, it is believed these will drop during the early stages of 2021 although an exact release date has not yet been reported. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring them to you.