When Michael Jordan entered the NBA in 1984, Nike immediately got to work on his first signature sneaker. In the end, Nike came through with the Air Jordan 1, which was a unique high top that quickly became one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Over the years, the shoe has seen numerous colorways and iterations, including the recent Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 which is a nod to the original cut of the silhouette. While this version of the shoe has only seen a handful of models, it appears as though it will get at least one more in 2022.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Georgetown" model will be coming out early next year. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see that this sneaker has a grey base encompassing the toe box as well as the side panels. From there, the overlays and the Nike swoosh are navy blue, which aligns perfectly with the official colors of the Georgetown basketball team. Needless to say, if you like the NCAA team, these are a must-cop.

As for the potential release date, these are supposed to drop sometime in February of next year for $200 USD although this is subject to change. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.