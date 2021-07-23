Over the last few decades, the Air Jordan 1 has had a special ability of always delivering dope and unique colorways. It is one of those silhouettes that work with pretty well any outfit and as a result, it has remained one of the top shoes to ever come out of Nike. With this in mind, it should come as no real surprise that Jordan Brand has a ton of interesting releases planned for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

The most recent colorway to get teased online is this peculiar "Handcrafted" model which is coming courtesy of @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. As you can see in the image below, this shoe has a fun DIY feel to it all while various colors are patched in. The official colorway is listed up as "Black/Archaeo Brown/Dark Chocolate" and based on the following image, it feels like we get some burgundy and green tones throughout, as well. While this offering might seem a bit unorthodox, it is yet another attempt from the brand to try something new.

For now, it is being reported that this model will drop this year on December 19th although this date could very well change. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates. Also, give us your thoughts on these in the poll and comments section below.