There are no shortage of Air Jordan 1s on tap for this spring, and beyond, as Jordan Brand has several brand new colorways set to release in the coming weeks and months. Among them, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Game Royal."

Before you get your hopes up, this is not the iconic "Royal" Air Jordan 1, but a version that looks like a variation the exclusive Fragment Design collab that dropped in 2014. Only this pair won't cost you thousands of dollars.

As seen in the latest video teaser, the upcoming "Game Royal" 1s feature a smooth leather upper done up in white and black, while the sneaker's namesake hue appears on the toe box, ankle collard and outsole. Additional details include white "Nike Air" branding on the tongue to match the white wings logo, and an extra set of royal blue laces to round out the look.

The kicks will reportedly be available on May 9th in both men's and grade school sizes priced at $170 and $130, respectively. Check out some on-foot photos in the IG post embedded below, and click here to preview the "Light Smoke Grey" Air Jordan 1.