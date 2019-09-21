Over the years there have been hundreds of Air Jordan 1 colorways to choose from and in 2019, Jordan Brand has been blessing sneakerheads with even more fire kicks to choose from. If you're a fan of the silhouette, you've probably picked up one of the new colorways this year and if you've been missing you, well you're going to get another chance at a new model later this week.

Yes, that's right, Jumpman is coming right back with another AJ1 model, this time calling it "First Class Flight." The colorway is inspired by the Jordan Brand shipping facility. This becomes obvious when you see the mesh materials that cover the upper as well as the bar codes that make their way throughout. The swoosh on the outside of the sneaker is white, while the inside swoosh is yellow. Yellow accents ban be found throughout the silhouette although the base color is white.

According to Sneaker News, this colorway will be dropping on Thursday, September 26th for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip.

Image via Titolo

