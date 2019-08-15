Jordan Brand's annual Holiday lineup has not yet been officially announced, but there are already plenty of details about what's in store for the final few weeks of 2019.

Among the highly anticipated sneakers set to release is the "Fearless" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

The patent leather 1s, paying homage to the 10th anniversary of Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame speech, are split between the colorways of the UNC Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls. The kicks reportedly feature a quote from MJ’s HOF speech that reads, “Limits, like fear, are often just an illusion," as well as specially designed insoles with a line through the word “FEAR."

A specific release date hasn't been revealed but you can expect the "Fearless" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG to retail for $160. Check out the latest video preview in the IG post embedded below while we await more release info.