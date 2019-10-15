There are two different "Fearless" Air Jordan 1s in the works, including a women's exclusive joint that is officially slated to drop on October 22 for the retail price of $160.

Rumors of the release have been swirling for weeks, but sneaker source J23 App confirmed the news on Tuesday.

As seen in the IG post above, the women's colorway features a unique, metallic mesh upper that looks to resemble the texture of a basketball. In addition to the all-new design, the kicks will reportedly be housed in a special edition Nike shoe box that flips the familiar black and red color combo.

The second "Fearless" Air Jordan 1, releasing in men's sizes on November 2nd, features a patent leather construction that nods to both the UNC Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the women's colorway, and click here for a detailed look at that men's pair.

J23 App

