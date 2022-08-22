Jumpman has come through with some very unique variations of the Air Jordan 1 High OG over the years. The brand has been trying a lot of different things, and within the last year, they even gave women their very own platform shoe. This sneaker was a low-top, but now, Jumpman is trying their hand with a high-top that will definitely get people's attention.

Just like the original "Elevate" model, this will be for women only. The shoe is called the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High, and its debut colorway will be a common and recognizable "Varsity Red." As you can see down below, the shoe has a predominantly white base to it, all while the overlays are a nice shade of red. The platform here is quite large, and it definitely reshapes the Air Jordan 1 in a unique way.

At this time, a release date has not yet been revealed for this shoe. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this unique offering, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

