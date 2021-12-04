One of the best shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High, and over the years, Jordan Brand has done a great job at bringing new offerings to all of the fans out there. With the Winter on the horizon, Jumpman knows how important it is to deal with the elements, and that is exactly why they have created the Air Jordan 1 Element, which can be found below. The shoe is made with Gore-Tex, and it is set to receive a new "Sail" colorway.

This model has a nice white base to it, all while the overlays are made with a light greyish purple. From there, we have a black Nike swoosh, all while the back heel has some normal grey aesthetics. The Gore-Tex materials are very pronounced here, and it's clear the shoe is made for when the skies aren't being all that cooperative.

For those who are thinking of copping a pair for themselves, they will be able to do so as of Thursday, December 16th for a price of $200 USD. Sounds off on these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will always bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

