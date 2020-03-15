Jordan Brand has multiple "Court Purple" Air Jordan retros on tap for the spring season, including the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4, as well as the latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. The latter is officially scheduled to launch on April 4th in both men's and grade school sizes.

Unlike the 2018 "Court Purple" Air Jordan 1 which went the "Black Toe" route, this 2020 release follows the color blocking of the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1. Needless to say, the red overlays have been swapped out in favor of the shoe's namesake hue.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Court Purple" features a smooth leather construction with white handling the mid panels, tongue, toe and midsole, while court purple overlays appear in all the familiar places. Meanwhile, black adorns the ankle collar, Nike swooshes and wings branding to round out the look.

As shown in the IG post embedded above, the kicks will apparently come with an extra set of lavender laces. That doesn't seem to fit with the rest of the design, but I regress.

Look for the Court Purple 1s to arrive on April 4th in men's and grade school sizes priced at $170 and $130, respectively. Continue scrolling for some additional photos and videos of the "Court Purple" 1s, and click here to preview the forthcoming Air Jordan 4 of the same name.