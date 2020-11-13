Back in 2001, Jumpman came through with a Japan-exclusive Air Jordan 1 colorway called "Midnight Navy." With its white base, blue overlays, and silver Nike swoosh, this shoe was an immediate hit and fans were waiting for it to eventually return to the market. Well, the time has finally come as these officially drop on November 14th and if you're looking for an early/after-market pair, StockX definitely has you covered.

Prior to their official release, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 has proven to be fairly lucrative for all of the resellers out there. As it stands, the average sale price of a pair is $267 USD which is $100 over the retail price of $170. As is typically the case, different sizes have been fetching a wide variety of prices, so here is a bit of a breakdown. Sizes 10 to 13 are going for between $280 and $300 USD, with 11.5 and 10 proving to be the more expensive sizes in this grouping. From there, the most expensive size 8.5 which is going for $324 USD. The smaller sizes all seem to be south of $300 so if you have smaller feet, you're going to have to pay a bit more.

Air Jordan 1s have always been some of the most highly-sought-after Jordan models so it should come as absolutely no surprise that the "Midnight Navy" colorway has already proven to be a huge hit prior to its release. In fact, if you want to get your hands on a pair without the hassle of using the SNKRS App, then check these out on StockX, right here.

