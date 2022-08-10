One of the best shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. As most sneakerheads already know, the Holy Grail of Jordan 1 colorways is the "Chicago" model. This is a sneaker that pays homage to the Bulls with a gorgeous white, black, and red color scheme. It is a shoe that has been duplicated in many ways over the years, and sneakerheads are always looking for their next shot at copping a pair.

This year, fans will be receiving the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" which takes the shoe you all know and love and makes a few updates. For instance, the shoe will have a yellowed midsole, which helps age the shoe a bit. From there, sneakerheads will be given an alternative packaging that hopes to make this version of the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1, that much more unique.

Originally, this shoe was slated for a release in October, however, according to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, this model will now be dropping on November 19th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.



