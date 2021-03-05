Air Jordan 1 colorways continue to be plentiful and in 2021, it seems like Jumpman has a whole ton of great models up their sleeves. Many models have been teased by Instagram sneaker insiders while others have been officially shown off by the brand. At this point, it remains to be seen what else will be dropped throughout the year, although @zsneakerheadz seems to have a pretty good idea of what might be on the horizon, moving forward.

One of the shoes that were shown off by the IG account recently was the Air Jordan 1 High OG in a "Bordeaux" offering. As you can see in the post below, the shoe has a white leather base, which is fairly common for this silhouette. From there, the overlays are a crisp shade of burgundy, all while the Nike swoosh is silver. It's a really interesting model that will surely get Jordan 1 fans excited, and it seems like people won't have to wait all that long for them.

If you want a pair, the rumored release date is set for November 20th, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the most relevant updates. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.