Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release at least one more "Bloodline" Air Jordan 1 colorway later this year, following in the footsteps of the white, black and red colorway that dropped on Black Friday. Similar to that colorway, the Bloodline 2.0 is expected to feature a Bulls-inspired colorway inspired by Jordan Brand's “Who Said Man Was Not Meant To Fly” ad from 1985.

Early images of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Bloodline 2.0" have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the mockup shown in the IG post embedded below.

Sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the kicks will be available on July 11 for the retail price of $170. With the release date half a year away, it could be some time before we get a first look at what the kicks will truly look like.

In the meantime, click here to preview the "Reverse Bred" Air Jordan 1 that is rumored to drop in early 2020.