Over the past few years, Jumpman has been enjoying the success of an Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" trilogy. All three colorways in the "Shattered Backboard" collection have been extremely popular, although some might say that the 3.0 was a little underwhelming due to the bizarre leather material that was used. Either way, black and orange Air Jordan 1s are always a massive hit and now, it seems like the brand is gearing up for yet another entry in the series with what can only be described as a "Black Toe Shattered Backboard."

In the photoshop rendering provided by @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the shoe has a mostly white upper as seen on the side panels, toe box, and tongue. From there, we get black overlays that wrap around the toe, the sides, the cuff, and even the Nike swoosh. Orange is then placed on the back heel as well as the outsole. Overall, these elements come together to form a gorgeous colorway, however, it's not confirmed that this will be the final design.

For now, you can expect these to drop during the summer of 2021, with an official release date coming in the future. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.