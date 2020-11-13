The two men suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, will remain behind bars until their trial begins. A judge just shut down their attempt to get out of jail on bond.

Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael appeared in a Georgia court for a hearing this week, where they requested their release on bond. They are accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February. After considering their plea, Judge Timothy Walmsley formally shut them down, deeming them a danger to the community and ordering them to remain locked up until their trial.

A TMZ report claims that bodycam footage of the direct aftermath of Arbery's shooting was played during the hearing, which Judge Walmsley used to point out "significant danger" in the McMichaels' actions. In the video, Greg McMichael constantly repeats that he has ties to law enforcement. Within a minute of his conversation with police, he was telling them that his revolver was issued by the county.

This marked the first time that Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, had seen the police footage. She was visibly emotional as she spoke during the hearing.

She argued that the McMichaels are just as much of a threat now as they were in February when her son died.



Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Travis and Greg McMichael are facing felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.

We'll keep you posted on any developments in the case.

[via]