The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper-Jones, says she is frustrated with profiting off the death of her son. She voiced her displeasure with several organizations in a letter published by TMZ.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

"Ahmaud was more than a jogger murdered in Brunswick. He was my baby boy," she says. "I cannot in good conscience support a page that now appears more like a business opportunity for its staff rather than getting justice for my son."

Jones takes aim at the 2.23 Foundation, I Run with Maud, and the GoFundMe set up in Arbery's name.

"The campaign was established in early May, after Ahmaud was laid to rest," Cooper-Jones says of the GoFundMe. "Ahmaud was covered under a life insurance policy that I struggled to pay for to prepare for days like these. I truly never thought I would have to use that policy or bury my son. Money cannot replace what I have lost and the fight for justice does not come without cost. I was not begging for money and I was prepared to fight for my son either way. I have always worked for what I wanted. Since the passing of Ahmaud, I have returned to work because to work is all I know. To hear some people suggest that losing my son is a profit scheme is incredibly offensive to me and my family."

She continues: "I could not remain silent, I not only speak for myself, but most importantly I speak for my son. What is important to me is to gain justice for my son and find peace. I am so disappointed that I must address this issue. The truth is I buried my son and there is nothing about a trademark, a social media page, money, or control that will fix that. I now must protect my son's name."

Check out Cooper-Jones' full letter here.

