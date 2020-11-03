One of the men involved in the Ahmaud Arbery case wants to be granted bond. It was in late February when Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in his Georgia neighborhood before he was reportedly chased down by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael. Ahmaud was shot and killed in the street and after a video surfaced of the incident, the public was outraged. The person responsible for the recording, William "Roddie" Bryan, was arrested along with the McMichaels, but Bryan wants out of jail and cites other controversial cases in his petition to the court.

According to TMZ, Bryan wants to be granted bond and believes that it isn't fair that he's remained incarcerated since May. In court documents, his attorneys reportedly write that it is "manifestly unjust that the alleged killers of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor have all been granted bond while Roddie Bryan, armed only with a cell phone and located more than 50 feet away from Mr. Arbery at the time of the shooting, languishes in the Glynn County Detention Center."

Bryan has been charged with murder in connection to Ahmaud Arbery's death and has pleaded not guilty. He reportedly asked for bond back in July and was denied. His legal team has stated that Bryan is not a flight risk and doesn't pose a threat to his community.

