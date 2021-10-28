mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ahmad Anonimis Makes A Formal Introduction On "Dancing With My Feet Up"

Aron A.
October 27, 2021 20:49
417 Views
40
0
CoverCover

Dancing With My Feet Up
Ahmad Anonimis

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Atlanta's Ahmad Anonimis enlists Chris Patrick, Anonymuz, and more his debut album "Dancing With My Feet Up."


Ahmad Anonimis has been receiving praise on social media all year without even dropping an LP. The Atlanta rapper has been bubbling in the city and beyond by simply rapping at high levels. Now, he offers the world a better glimpse at his artistry with the release of his debut full-length project, Dancing With My Feet Up.

Consisting of 12 songs in total, the rapper showcases his various pockets of flows, personality, quick-witted bars, and funky ear for production. Dancing With My Feet Up includes a slew of collaborations including Chris Patrick, Anonymuz, Trilly!, Mekdelawit, and Foolie Surfin. 

Press play on Ahmad Anonimis' debut album Dancing With My Feet Up below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of the project. 

 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ahmad Anonimis Makes A Formal Introduction On "Dancing With My Feet Up"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject