Ahead Of "Magdalene" Release, FKA Twigs Debuts "Home With You"

FKA Twigs' Magdalene album is set to arrive on October 25th, following up on 2014's LP1.

Just ahead of its official arrival, the songstress has delivered on a new track in the form of "Home With You," attaching the new selection to a set of striking visuals. The cut, along with other songs from the output, was among those tracks featured in live performances from Twigs during her tour stops earlier this year.

"It’s about relationships," she previously told i-D of the track. "People are just quite needy, aren’t they? It’s so fun and beautiful to sing. Those big strings at the end – it’s like flying with your voice!

Quotable Lyrics

The more you have the more that people want from you

The more you burn away the more the people earn from you

The more you pull away the more that they depend on you

I've never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi