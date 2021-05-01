AG Club Is Back With "F**k Your Expectations Pt. 2"

Earlier this month on April 2nd, Bay Area group AG Club dropped a 9-track album called Fuck Your Expectations Pt. 1. The album was an immediate hit with fans and many were anticipating the follow-up which is appropriately called Fuck Your Expectations Pt. 2. After telling fans that the second part would drop on April 30th, the group made good on their promise, and now, Pt. 2 is finally here.

This new project comes with 10 tracks, and clocks in at about 25 minutes in length. Unlike the first album in this series, there are quite a few less features to be had here. However, when there are features, fans are blessed with heavy hitters. For instance, NLE Chopps and A$AP Ferg appear on the closing track while Sam Truth is placed on the second effort, "WAR CRIMES." This is an album that certainly subverts expectations and if you're looking for a new group to throw your support behind, definitely give this a listen.

Tracklist:

1. Hairciut

2. WAR CRIMES (ft. Sam Truth)

3. I Know

4. Youtube2MP3

5. NBA Youngboy

6. Youngboy Interlude

7. Alta Bates

8. Queso

9. Guayaki

10. Memphis, Pt 2. (ft. NLE Chopps & A$AP FERG)