Drake and Kanye have been going back and forth for years, but things bubbled over again this Summer as Certified Lover Boy and Donda headed for a collision course. Beating Drake in a game of album sales is almost impossible, the crafty rapper is the king of Billboard and the artist of the generation. However, when it comes to shifting the culture and the industry at large, it's hard to argue that anyone has more influence than Kanye West. What happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force?



In the recent back and forth between Drizzy and 'Ye, the former played an unreleased Kanye record on his radio program. The song, which features Andre 3000, is amazing. If Drake was planning to embarrass Kanye with the record, that may have backfired. However, it does show that Drake has the reach to procure tracks that 'Ye has locked in the vault.

Kanye did play the track in Berlin this week, so it's possible there was some type of connection there. Kanye disses Drake on the song, rapping, "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text/ And it wasn’t about the matching arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop/ it with the funny shit/ I might hire the whole team from ACG/ So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV." Now, fans are breaking down the ACG line.

Apparently, Drake's brand Nocta is working with Nike ACG to collaborate on a holiday release. However, Kanye raps that he can buy the ACG team and shut down that project immediately.