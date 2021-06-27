Samuel L. Jackson has been lighting up the screen for my entire life. The actor has been in dozens upon dozens upon dozens of films, yet he still does not have an Academy Award. He was nominated for his role as Jules Winfield in Pulp Fiction, but it's been all quiet since then. Now, we all know Jackson will join almost any film. We've all seen him in a few stinkers. But overall, Jackson has delivered amazing performances that keep audiences coming back and studios casting him.

As reported by Variety, the Academy has chosen who will get honorary awards next year. Jackson is one of those being honored. He will be blessed with the Governor's Awards for lifetime achievement in the motion picture industry. He is among four actors that will be honored: Danny Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, while Liv Ullmann and Elaine May will be awarded as well.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. “Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers. Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”