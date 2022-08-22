Police reportedly raided Afroman's house in search of guns and drugs, he told TMZ. The police emerged into his house, breaking down his front door, with their guns drawn over the weekend. Afroman was in Chicago at the time of the raid but his neighbors informed him of what was going down at his house.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The "Because I Got High" rapper explained that Adams County Sheriff's Dept. came into his house in search of drugs but ultimately came out with nothing. All Afroman had in his home was a jar of hemp and a vape pen, he explained. Though he's not entirely clear why they'd target him, he believes his pro-cannabis anthems may have played a role in it.

In several Instagram posts, he suggested that the police raided his home after they threatened to arrest him for following up on a police report surrounding a burglary at his home.

"One time my house got burglarize while I was on tour. For home insurance purposes I tried to fill out a police report. The cop came out three days later he told me they was really busy. He took my report. I would call every day and see if there was any progress being made. The Adams county sheriff department threaten to arrest me for checc-ing up on the case too frequently," he said. "I excepted the fact that the police department is not necessary here to protect and serve me a blacc man in America so I just took my loss and never called bacc. Now here they are kicc-ing in my door looking for weapons of mass destruction and 100,000,000 pounds of weed lol wow Donald Trump calls these investigations witchhunts."

He shared photos of the raid on his Instagram page. Check out the posts below.