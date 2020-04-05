Afrobeats Artist DarkoVibes Drops "Kpanlogo" Ft. Mr. Eazi & More

Ghana's rising star DarkoVibes has finally released his debut album, Kpanlogo. As the sound of afrobeats seeps into the world of pop music these days, DarkoVibes new project is rooted in the regional West African sound with influences coming from hip-hop, trap, and more. The project includes fourteen songs in total, including the smash single, "Inna Song (Gin & Lime)," Kpanlogo includes features from Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Runtown, Joey B., Kwesi Arthur and more.

Peep this new project below.

Kpanlogo Tracklist