AEW star Rey Fenix, known for his daredevil persona and high-flying theatrics, seems unbreakable after suffering from a vicious fall in a Wednesday night's match. Fenix was rushed to the hospital as he wriggled in pain, holding the arm he awkwardly fell on as his body made direct contact with a table sitting ringside.

The injury happened as Luchasaurus launched Fenix through the table and inflicted the 31-year-old star with gruesome damage. But apparently, Fenix is unbreakable because while the wrestler suffered from immense pain, he didn't suffer from any broken bones. Regardless, the AEW star was rushed to the hospital, unable to finish the match.

Fenix alerted fans that he was, in fact, okay, and even though the injury looked pretty bad, he didn't break any of his bones in the process. However, there will be a need for more visits to the doctor as medical professionals and experts have yet to pinpoint what happened to the high-flyer. Nonetheless, Fenix reassured his fans with a message stating that he would be back. "Thank you very much once again to all, and congratulations to the champions," Fenix said, "enjoy and defend those titles because every soon I am back, and those championships belong to the LUCHA BROTHERS. I respect!"

Unbreakable or not, we want nothing more than to see Fenix at his best performing death-defying stunts in the ring. We wish Rey Fenix a speedy recovery

