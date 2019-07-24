All Elite Wrestling, more commonly referred to simply as AEW, will make it's TNT debut on Wednesday, October 2, just two days before WWE's first SmackDown Live show on Fox.

The inaugural AEW-TNT broadcast, starting at 8pm ET, will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Ticket pricing and an on-sale date for the event will be announced at noon on July 29 via AEW’s social media accounts.

As part of Wednesday's press release, AEW promised to provide fans with "real sports analytics" to go along with their growing roster of wrestlers who will be given "freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities."

"Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics. Wrestlers are also given freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities. Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time ever, AEW will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor’s wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will also be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks."

AEW's current pool of talent includes former WWE stars such as Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), as well as The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

The company's next event, All Out, is scheduled to take place on August 31 at the Sears Center in Chicago. You can stream the action via B/R Live.