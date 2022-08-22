Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Team Up As LICE On "Catfish"

Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman are back at it again this summer. Just weeks after releasing the deluxe edition of Homeboy Sandman's Angelitu EP with two Aesop Rock-produced cuts, the two came through with the return of LICE.

Last week, Rock and Homeboy Sandman shared their first new single as LICE in nearly five years with "Catfish." The two underground legends sharpen their swords as they tackle experimental, left-field production with their own interpretations of catfish.

The collaborative efforts from the two rappers began in 2015 when they unveiled their first EP as a free download. They later followed up with two EPS in 2016 and 2017 but it's been rather quiet for their side-project since.

This Wednesday, Rhymesayers Entertainment will unveil The Lice EP on streaming services followed by 2016's Lice Two: Still Buggin on Aug. 31st and Triple Lice on September 7th.

Check the single out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pitched a few snowballs, skipped a slew of rolls calls

Dipped into the sewer, grew his hair out like a Troll Doll

Blew the man-hole cover up to the sand bluff

Down to the river, took a knee with my hands cupped

Man-Ape free to hydrate or be ambushed

